Ultimate Ears ‘Wonderboom Freestyle’ speaker now in India

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Expanding its line-up of portable and waterproof speakers, Switzerland-based Logitech International on Thursday launched the Ultimate Ears “Wonderboom Freestyle” compact Bluetooth speakers in India.

Priced at Rs 6,995, the new “Wonderboom Freestyle” is a pint-sized speaker that lets users enjoy their music in true 360-degree sound, the company said in a statement.

“The ‘Wonderboom Freestyle’ collection gives you the freedom to express your style in a trendy, tough and worry-proof speaker. The new collection strengthens the Ultimate Ears portfolio for the Indian market with industry leading speakers across entry, mid and premium range,” said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director and Cluster Head, South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech.

The device is also drop-proof from a height of up to five feet.

Th speaker is IPX7 rated and can be immersed up to one metre in water for about 30 minutes and offers around 10 hours of battery life.

Ultimate Ears “Wonderboom Freestyle” is available at Croma and other retail stores across the country.

