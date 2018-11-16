UN adopts 1st resolution on sexual harassment

United Nations, Nov 20 (IANS) The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution on sexual harassment, the first of its kind at the the world body.

The resolution adopted on Monday serves as a normative framework on work against sexual harassment, urging member states to condemn violence against women and girls, including sexual harassment, and pursue a policy of eliminating such violence, Xinhua news agency reported.

It reaffirms that states should not invoke any custom, tradition or religious consideration to avoid their obligations with regard to the elimination of violence against women and girls.

The non-binding resolution urges states to take effective action to prevent and eliminate sexual harassment against women and girls, to address structural and underlying causes and risk factors, and to protect victims of all forms of violence, including sexual harassment.

It calls on states to address discrimination that places women and girls at greater risk of exploitation, violence and abuse, and to take appropriate action to empower and protect them.

The resolution calls on states to take necessary measures to ensure that employers in all sectors are held accountable when they fail to abide by laws and regulations addressing sexual harassment.

It calls on states to encourage digital technology companies, including Internet service providers and digital platforms, to strengthen or adopt positive measures with a view to eliminating violence and sexual harassment in digital contexts.

It also urges states to ensure the promotion and protection of the human rights of all women and their sexual and reproductive health, and reproductive rights.

