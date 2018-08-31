UN appoints Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert as special envoy for Iraq

United Nations, Sep 1 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert of the Netherlands as his special representative for Iraq.

She will succeed Jan Kubis of Slovakia. Hennis-Plasschaert will also head the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Hennis-Plasschaert, who was Minister of Defence of the Netherlands until 2017, brings over 20 years of political and diplomatic experience.

She had the oversight of Dutch involvement in military operations in Mali, Afghanistan and Iraq, building close collaboration with the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and UN partners.

–IANS

in/