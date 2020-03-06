UN-backed Libyan govt targets east-based army in Tripoli

Tripoli, March 8 (IANS) Forces of Libya’s UN-backed government targeted units of the east-based army in south of the capital Tripoli.

“Our forces destroyed an ammunition store and gatherings of the militias (belonging to the east-based army) in Qasr Bin Ghashir (southern Tripoli),” Xinhua news agency quoted government spokesman Mohamed Gonono as saying on Saturday following the attack.

On the other hand, the east-based army announced on Saturday the shooting down of a Turkish-made drone belonging to the UN-backed government’s forces, accusing it of targeting civilian areas in Tripoli.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around the capital Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The fighting killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 150,000 civilians to flee their homes.

The rivals have agreed to ceasefire on January 12. However, both parties exchanged accusations of breaching the truce.

