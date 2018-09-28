UN body opens crucial meeting to consider global warming report

Incheon (South Korea), Oct 1 (IANS) The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) with representatives from 195 countries and leading scientists opened a crucial meeting here on Monday to consider its special report on global warming.

The representatives will work with the scientists from Monday to Friday to finalise the Summary for Policymakers of the report, Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, an IPCC special report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels and related global greenhouse gas emission pathways.

The IPCC is the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change.

The report will analyse the context of strengthening the global response to the threat of climate change, sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty.

Governments invited the IPCC to prepare the report in 2015 when they adopted the Paris Agreement to combat climate change.

The report, known as SR15, will be the main scientific input at the Talanoa Dialogue in the Katowice Climate Change Conference (COP24) in December in Poland.

“Governments have asked the IPCC for an assessment of warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, its impacts and related emissions pathways, to help them address climate change,” IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said.

“Together we will produce a strong, robust and clear Summary for Policymakers that respond to the invitation of governments three years ago while upholding the scientific integrity of the IPCC,” he told the meeting.

The Paris Agreement sets a long-term goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees.

Subject to approval, the IPCC will release the Summary for Policymakers of the report on October 8.

The IPCC was established by the N Environment Programme and the World Meteorological Organization in 1988 to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments concerning climate change, its implications and potential future risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation strategies.

–IANS

vg/ksk