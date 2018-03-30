UN calls for empowering women, girls with autism

United Nations, April 3 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said efforts must be made to empower women and girls with autism.

In his message on Monday for the World Autism Awareness Day, the Secretary-General said “we must stand up for the rights of people with autism and speak out against discrimination”, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that the UN’s work for gender equality and women’s empowerment must reach all the world’s women and girls including those with disabilities and ensure that they have the freedom to make their own choices and participate in the creation of policies that concern them.

Also, on Monday, in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Chamber, there was an event to mark the World Autism Awareness Day with experts and advocates, looking at the challenges that women and girls with autism face today.

The theme of this year’s World Autism Awareness Day is “Empowering Women and Girls with Autism.”

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on April 2 every year, encouraging UN Member States to take measures to raise awareness about people with autism throughout the world.

–IANS

pgh/