UN calls for one-week truce in Libya’s Tripoli

Tripoli, May 6 (IANS) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Sunday called for a one-week truce in the capital Tripoli, which is witnessing ongoing clashes between the UN-backed government and the east-based army.

“The UNSMIL calls for an extendable one-week humanitarian truce starting at four in the morning of the first day of Ramadan, May 6, in accordance with the spirit of this month as well as the Human Rights Convention, during which all parties pledge to halt all forms of military operations, including reconnaissance, shelling, sniper operations, and mobilization of forces,” the mission said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The UNSMIL urged Libyan parties to “allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need and to ensure the freedom of movement for civilians during this truce.”

“The mission encourages all parties to use the truce to exchange prisoners and the bodies of the deceased and expresses its readiness to provide the necessary support in this regard,” the mission added.

The army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over the capital Tripoli from the government.

The fighting has so far killed nearly 400 people, injured almost 2,000 others, and forced more than 50,000 people to flee their homes.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political division ever since the fall of the late leader Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

