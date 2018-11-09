UN chief concerned over dissolution of Sri Lanka Parliament

United Nations, Nov 11 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the Sri Lankan President dissolving parliament and calling for snap elections for January 5, 2019.

On Friday night, President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament and called for the elections, plunging Sri Lanka deeper into a political crisis triggered by the break-up of the ruling alliance and the removal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, reports Efe news.

Guterres “underlines the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the rule of law and due process”, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, said in a statement on Saturday.

Guterres called on the government of the island nation to ensure the peace and security for its citizens, as well as uphold human rights and justice.

Sirisena dissolved the legislature after Rajapaksa was unable to garner enough support ahead of the resumption of parliament on November 14.

The move was rejected by the United National Party, led by Wickremesinghe, who had repeatedly claimed he had enough support in the legislature and that his removal was unconstitutional.

