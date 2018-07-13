UN chief condemns Pakistan terror attack

United Nations, July 15 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan targeting political rallies and candidates, his deputy spokesman said.

The UN stands in solidarity with and supports the efforts of the government of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, Xinhua quoted Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman, as saying in a statement.

A suicide bombing in Mastung in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province that targeted an election campaign event killed 132 people and injured many others.

The blast was the deadliest terrorist attack in Pakistan this year.

Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, said the UN statement.

–IANS

