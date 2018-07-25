UN chief condemns suicide attack in Pakistan

United Nations, July 26 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s suicide attack outside a polling station in Pakistan’s Quetta that killed 31 people, said his spokesman.

Guterres extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with and supports the efforts of the government of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, said the statement.

The election day attack outside a polling station in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province in the southwest, killed at least 31 people and injured about 40 others.

–IANS

pgh/