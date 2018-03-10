Sci-Tech

UN chief pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

United Nations, March 14 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tribute to world-renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, who died earlier in the day his home in Cambridge at the age of 76.

“The United Nations has lost a friend and the world a strong advocate of science for the common good,” Guterres tweeted.

“Stephen Hawking was a cosmic force and an inspiration. He taught us the mysteries of outer space and the potential of our inner selves” he said.

