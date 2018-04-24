UN chief supportive of efforts leading up to inter-Korean summit

United Nations, April 27 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been extremely supportive of the efforts that are leading up to the summit between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea, a UN spokesman said on Thursday.

“We think that dialogue and these summit meetings are important steps towards the peaceful denuclearisation of Korea (the Korean Peninsula) and resolving other issues as well,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, said at the daily news briefing, Xinhua reported.

“But obviously we are waiting to see what comes out,” he noted.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to hold their first summit meeting in the South Korean side of the border village of Panmunjom on Friday.

Kim will become the first North Korean leader to cross the border onto the South Korean soil since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

