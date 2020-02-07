UN chief underscores power of radio to promote diversity

United Nations, Feb 14 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promoted the “enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world”.

According to the UN chief’s spokesperon Stephane Dujarric, in a message marking World Radio Day, Guterres on Thursday said that in an era of rapid media evolution, radio retains a special place in every community as an accessible source of vital news and information, Xinhua reported.

Radio brings together people, he added. “As such, radio has a key role to play as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and tackle our climate crisis.”

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 became World Radio Day.

This year, it is marked under the theme of diversity, both in the newsroom and on the airwaves.

