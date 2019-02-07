UN chief underscores radio’s role in communications

United Nations, Feb 14 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underscored the importance of radio, saying it reaches more people than any other media platform even in the world of digital communications.

“It conveys vital information and raises awareness on important issues. And it is a personal, interactive platform where people can air their views, concerns, and grievances. Radio can create a community,” Guterres said in his video message on the occasion of the World Radio Day, which falls on Wednesday.

For the United Nations, especially its peacekeeping operations, the UN chief said, radio is a vital way of informing, reuniting and empowering people affected by war, Xinhua news agency reported.

“On this World Radio Day, let us recognise the power of radio to promote dialogue, tolerance and peace,” he said.

World Radio Day 2019 is celebrating the theme of “Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace”.

The Unesco has said an event open to the public would take place at its headquarters on this day. Two radio stations would be broadcasting live, including Radio Unesco, a temporary radio station dedicated to the Day.

In addition, 10 “Speed Workshops” will be offered for all to gain hands-on experience in radio production, Unesco said.

February 13 was chosen for World Radio Day as UN Radio was established on this date in 1946.

The day aims to raise greater awareness on the importance of radio, to encourage decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through radio, and to enhance networking and international cooperation among broadcasters.

