UN chief welcomes Kim’s commitment to denuclearize Korean Peninsula

United Nations, Sep 7 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the commitment made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“The Secretary-General commends the continued momentum and efforts by both Koreas to further trust-building and reconciliation, in line with the Panmunjom Declaration,” said Guterres on Thursday in a statement issued by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Xinhua reported.

“He looks forward to further progress at the inter-Korean summit later this month towards sustainable peace, security, and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions,” said the spokesman.

Kim reconfirmed his firm commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s special envoy said in a press briefing after visiting Pyongyang on Wednesday.

