UN chief welcomes lifting of driving ban on Saudi women

United Nations, June 25 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the lifting of a driving ban on women in Saudi Arabia, his spokesman said.

Guterres hopes that this will generate further new opportunities for women in the kingdom, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Secretary-General wishes to pay tribute to the women of Saudi Arabia for their efforts in achieving this important legal milestone, which should contribute to women’s economic and social mobility and the development of the country. He looks forward to witnessing Saudi Arabia’s continuing journey toward substantive equality for women and girls,” said the statement.

Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women drivers on Sunday.

