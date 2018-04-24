UN delivers bomb disposal equipment to Libyan authorities

Tripoli, April 25 (IANS/AKI) In a bid to enhance Libya’s ability to rid the country of the explosive remnants of war, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) delivered 12 bomb disposal kits to the turmoil-wracked country, the UN mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Tuesday.

The kits were delivered to the Libyan Military Engineers and the National Safety Authority (NSA) thanks to a 500,000 euro donation from the Austrian government, UNSMIL said. The donation is part of a ‘capacity enhancement’ programme, supported by the Austrian and British governments and coordinated by UNMAS.

The equipment was handed over to 16 British-trained Libyan bomb disposal experts, four from the Libyan Military Engineers and 12 from the NSA, at a ceremony on Tuesday at UNSMIL headquarters in Tripoli.

“The presence of explosive hazards may prevent internally displaced persons from returning to their homes, and humanitarian actors from helping people in need,” Austrian Ambassador Ronald Sturm said during the ceremony.

“In short, it hampers socio-economic progress, for this reason, Austria, as a friend and partner of Libya was happy to make this contribution,” he added.

UNMAS Libya remains committed to strengthening the ability of Libyan National Security Institutions to remove the deadly items left behind by armed conflict and to ensure greater access to basic services and humanitarian assistance for people in need.

In the longer-term, such activities will enable and facilitate stabilisation and development initiatives for Libya, UNSMIL said.

–IANS/AKI

