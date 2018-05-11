UN nuclear agency appoints acting chief of inspections

Vienna, May 12 (IANS) The UN nuclear agency IAEA on Friday appointed Massimo Aparo as acting chief of nuclear inspections and deputy director general of the agency, without giving much information.

Tero Varjoranta, previous head of the Department of Safeguards as well as deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left office on Friday without offering more details, Xinhua reported.

Varjoranta has led the IAEA’s key department in investigating Iranian nuclear issue since being appointed to the post in 2013.

“The Director General appointed Massimo Aparo as Acting Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards on May 11, 2018,” the IAEA said.

The changes came three days after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, ignoring repeated opposition from western allies.

