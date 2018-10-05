UN praises new security arrangements in Libya’s capital

Tripoli, Oct 7 (IANS) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday praised the new security arrangements in the Libyan capital Tripoli adopted by the UN-backed government.

“UNSMIL welcomes the progress made by the Greater Tripoli Security Arrangements Committee, created by PC (Presidency Council) Decree 1303 and supported by UN,” the UN mission said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The finalised plan, submitted by UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, stipulates “the withdrawal of armed groups from sovereign institutions” to be replaced by regular forces, according to the statement.

The Libyan Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that the armed group al-Nawasi handed over Tripoli’s seaport to the government as part of the new security arrangements.

The new security arrangements, which focus on forming joint police and army forces to secure Tripoli, were adopted by the government last month when violence broke out in the capital city between the government forces and several armed groups.

The fighting lasted almost a month, killing and injuring hundreds of people, and forced many families to flee their homes.

On September 12, UN Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame announced the start of the implementation of the new security arrangements.

–IANS

pgh/