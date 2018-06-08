UN report on Kashmir rights situation draws mixed reactions in state

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) The United Nations’ first ever report on rights violations in Kashmir has triggered a hot debate here with the separatists welcoming the report and the government rejecting it as “fallacious”.

Senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has welcomed the report saying that it was overdue.

“Also welcome @UNHumanRights has also called for a meaningful resolution of the #Kashmir dispute inclusive of people of Kashmir. Unfortunate that GOI instead of taking cognisance of the report and making serious amends in its repressive policy in Kashmir has chosen to attack it”, Mirwaiz said on his Twitter page.

The Indian government has outright rejected the report, terming it “overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative”.

“It violated the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The report has sought an international independent probe into human rights violations in Kashmir from July 2016 onwards – the time when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces.

Wani’s killing was followed by massive civilian protests in which 110 civilians were killed in clashes with the security and scores injured.

Over two dozen civilians lost their vision either permanently or partially because of the pellets fired from shotguns by the security forces.

The UN report has called the pellet shotguns as “the most dangerous weapon still in use by the security forces in Kashmir”.

Junaid Azam Mattu, spokesman of the National Conference, however said that the report was a result of the Indian government not reaching out to the emotions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

NC lawmaker Aga Syed Ruhullah also said the Centre had been ignoring the sentiments of the people.

“The autonomy resolution submitted to the Central government was thrown into the dustbin despite the fact that it was passed by an overwhelming majority of the state assembly,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman, Brig Anil Gupta (retd) said the UN has prepared the report without any once visiting the state.

“It is the handiwork of pro-Pakistan lobbies working overnight to tarnish India’s fair image. J&K is an integral part of the country and nobody has any business meddling in our internal affairs,” he said.

At the national level, the Congress said the report needs to be rejected and the party supports the Central government’s decision to reject the report.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state refused to comment on the report.

