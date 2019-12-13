UN Security Council renews sanctions against Taliban

United Nations, Dec 17 (IANS) The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution renewing the Afghanistan sanctions regime and the mandate of the monitoring team supporting the Afghanistan Sanctions Committee.

According to the Resolution 2501, all states shall continue to take the measures on Taliban, as well as “other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with the Taliban in constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan”, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution also decided to renew the mandate of the monitoring team to support the sanctions committee for a period of 12 months from the date of expiration of the current mandate in December 2019.

The Security Council’s sanctions on “individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with the Taliban” include asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

