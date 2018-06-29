UN thanks India for contribution in peacekeeping

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Jean Pierre Lacroix, the United Nations Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping, on Saturday thanked India for her contribution towards peacekeeping efforts by the UN.

“The aim of the visit is to thank India for her contribution to UN Peacekeeping and discuss contemporary issues related to peacekeeping,” said an official statement.

India is among the largest troop contributing countries to the UN peacekeeping missions. It has also lost the highest number of its people during UN missions in the last 70 years.

Lacroix is on a three-day visit to India on June 28-30 along with Military Advisor Lt. Gen Carlos Loitey and Police Advisor Luis Carrillo of the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO).

The delegation interacted with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat.

“An interactive session on contemporary issues related to peacekeeping was also organised with senior officers of army, para-military forces as well as veterans who were associated with UN Peacekeeping,” the statement said.

They also witnessed an exercise with troops on UN Peacekeeping, it added.

