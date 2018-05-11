UN World Food Programme chief ends visit to N Korea

Rome, May 12 (IANS/AKI) UN World Food Programme (WPP) Executive Director David Beasley has completed a four-day official visit to North Korea. While the impoverished country is striving to nourish itself, “significant challenges” lay ahead, Beasley said.

“While there are significant challenges ahead, I am nevertheless optimistic,” Beasley stated on Friday.

“I see a country that is working hard to achieve food security and good nutrition. Since WFP began working here 23 years ago, much progress has been made,” he said.

But Beasley urged unstinting international efforts to aid North Korea, especially help to ensure young children and mothers got enough, nutritious food to eat.

Funding shortfalls have meant that rations have had to be reduced and suspended in some cases, according to WFP.

During his visit, which began on Tuesday, Beasley spent two days in the capitol city Pyongyang meeting senior government officials and two days visiting WFP projects in several rural areas of the country.

–IANS/AKI

mr/