Una Healy splits from husband Ben Foden

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) Singer Una Healy and rugby player Ben Foden have reportedly separated after six years of marriage.

The break-up came just days before the couple planned to move to the US, reports thesun.co.uk.

The 36-year-old singer is said to have made the decision to split from her husband after confronting him over cheating rumours.

A friend of the couple said: “She has now decided it’s over. She’s utterly heartbroken and devastated, but she’s very traditional in her outlook.

She thought their marriage would be forever, but can’t see a future for them any more.”

Also Healy’s spokeswoman said: “I can confirm Una and Ben have separated and she’s in Ireland with her mum and kids, but there will be no further comment to make.”

The couple got married in June 2012 and have two children together, a six-year-old daughter Aoife, and a three-year-old son Tadhg.

