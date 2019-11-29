Unable to get ex-cricketers on board because of conflict clause: Ganguly

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) The relationship between BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri has been a topic of debate over the last couple of years, but the former India skipper has rubbished it and said that it is all about performance when it comes to the top job.

“That’s why these are called speculations. I don’t have an answer to these questions,” Ganguly said at the India Today Conclave (East). “You perform and you continue, you don’t, someone else takes over. That was also the case when I played.

“There will be talks, leaks, rumours but concentration should be on what happens on 22 yards,” he said.

Ganguly also brought out Virat Kohli’s performance as an example of how nothing beats performance.

“Life is about performance and nothing can substitute that. Virat is a fantastic role model as to how he conducts himself on and off the field. He (Kohli) will get all the support required to succeed. Virat, Ravi everyone will get everything required. But at the end of the day, we will demand performance,” he said.

The BCCI chief wants the team to do well in ICC events and feels more than ability, it is about playing freely and crossing the mental hurdle. In fact, he wants the boys to do just that in the World T20. “It’s not an ability issue but mind issue. They need to cross the mental barrier in big games. T20 is about playing fearless cricket with freedom. Don’t walk out there in the middle, playing for your place in the team,” he said.

Ganguly also spoke about the need to look into the Conflict of Interest clause as that has been an issue in getting former players into the system. “I am unable to get ex-cricketers on board because of Conflict of Interest. (We need to deal with) Conflict of Interest with a lot of common sense. Someone like Sachin had to leave.

“It’s got to be practical. Conflict of interest should apply only to administrators and cricketers should be left out of it,” he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the secretary and the BCCI president feels the father’s name should come in the way when judging the son.

“Jay Shah has won an election. He should be judged independently. He is adjustable. His father is a politician but we should judge him personally,” Ganguly said.

