Uncapped Ismaily replaces Sandro in Brazil squad

Rio de Janeiro, March 21 (IANS) Brazil coach Tite has called up uncapped Shakhtar Donetsk left-back Ismaily for international friendlies against Russia and Germany.

Ismaily, 28, replaces Juventus defender Alex Sandro, who suffered a thigh injury while training with the Selecao in Moscow, the Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sandro was only drafted into the Brazil squad last weekend to replace Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis, who has a broken leg, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil will play Russia in Moscow on March 23 followed by a clash with Germany in Berlin four days later.

The matches will be the last chance for Tite to analyze his players before he names his squad for the World Cup, to be played in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

Ismaily, who has been a mainstay in Shakhtar’s starting line-up since joining the Ukrainian club from Braga in 2013, is not expected to start in either of the upcoming international friendlies.

Tite’s first-choice left-back is Real Madrid’s Marcelo.

–IANS

