Unchanged Pakistan opt to bat vs India in Asia Cup
Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final Group A match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.
After the laborious 26-run win against minnows Hong Kong on Tuesday, the men-in-blue made a couple of changes to their playing XI by bringing in pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya in place of Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed.
Pakistan retained the same side that played against Hong Kong.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain/WK), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.
–IANS
tri/mr