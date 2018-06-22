Under BJP, AAP, Delhi’s green cover depleting rapidly: Congress

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Congress on Monday blamed both the BJP-led Central government and Delhi’s AAP government for the decision to chop over 16,000 tres in the national capital, saying the green cover of the city is depleting rapidly under them.

“Ever since the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) came to power at the centre and the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) in Delhi, the green cover of Delhi has been fast depleting as they have been felling trees without any concern for the environment,” Congresss’ Delhi President Ajay Maken told media here.

“As far as forest cover is concerned, Delhi has lost about 0.2 sq km of very dense forest and 0.9 sq km of moderately dense forest since 2015,” he alleged.

Maken also said that about 15,000 trees have been chopped in Delhi since 2014 to April 2018, besides the 1,700 trees to be felled in Pragati Maidan for a new exhibition building.

He said that the past few months have witnessed extreme pollution levels in Delhi, going beyond the dangerous level on many occasions due to the “felling of trees, unchecked construction activity and vehicular pollution”, also claiming that the ever-mounting pollution levels in the national capital, have also forced people to leave Delhi.

The Congress leader also accused the central and the city government for hiking the Delhi Metro fares due to which people opted for other cheaper modes of transport which have added to the pollution levels in the Capital.

–IANS

aks-vd/vd