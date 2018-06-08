Under BJP rule, Chhattisgarh now role model for development: Amit Shah

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), June 11 (IANS) From an utterly backward region as part of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh has now developed into a prosperous state under the BJP rule, BJP President Amit Shah said here on Monday.

He said that the state’s Bastar region was also coming out of the throes of Maoism, thanks to sustained efforts by the state government and stressed that riding on development, the BJP would achieve its “Mission 65” (of winning 65 out of 90 legislative assembly seats) in the upcoming elections.

Appreciating the efforts of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Shah said: “Chhattisgarh used to be a part of Madhya Pradesh. It was then called a ‘Bimaru’ state because of lack of development during the Congress rule.

“Today Chhattisgarh is among the developed states in the country thanks to the achievements of Raman Singh government in the fields of agriculture, road connectivity, subsidised food grains and free medical treatment for the poor among other things.”

The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in November 2000 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Shah said that with governments at both the Centre and the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was like a “double-engine vehicle” of development.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is constantly moving ahead and the world is looking up to India. Similarly, under Chief Minister Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh is making progress and the rest of the states in the country are looking at Chhattisgarh as a role model for development,” he said.

Shah also mentioned several development initiatives and schemes undertaken by the Centre’s Modi government during the last four years.

–IANS

mak/vd