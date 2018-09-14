Underwood learnt one German phrase during hospitalisation

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Country singer Carrie Underwood cancelled two festival appearances in the UK last week because she was hospitalised in Germany for three days and learnt one phrase during her treatment.

The “Before he cheats” singer was set to perform at The Long Road country music festival in Leicestershire, England and BBC Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park here last weekend, but officials from her record label announced she had to pull out due to ill health, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Underwood opened up about her sickness for the first time on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on September 13 and explained that she came down with a viral bug while in Germany.

“I don’t cancel shows, like I will drag myself out on stage to perform if I have the flu or whatever,” she said.

“In the UK, we had to cancel a couple of shows. Basically I got like a viral thing. And I woke up, I had vertigo and I could not stand up and it was crazy. I ended up in a German hospital for three days.”

She praised the “sweet and so nice” medical team who looked after her, and joked that she tried to learn some German so she could communicate with them better.

“I didn’t learn anything. I learned one phrase, ‘kein fleisch bitte’ (which means) ‘no meat please’. I don’t eat meat. That’s all I got,” she said.

