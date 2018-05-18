Unemployed man commits suicide

Gurugram, May 23 (IANS) A 22-year-old unemployed man committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself from a tree here, police said.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Musaidpur village near Pataudi, some 30 km from Gurugram, was unmarried and was staying with his sister and brother-in-law for the last one month in New Palam Vihar area of Gurugram.

The body was found hanging from a tree near their house, said a police official.

A suicide note recovered from his pocket read: “I am upset and worried due to unemployment. I have no option. I am ending my life. No one is to be blamed for my extreme step.”

