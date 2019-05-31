Unemployment ‘true emergency of our times’: Italian PM

Rome, May 31 (IANS/AKI) Italy and other European Union countries are “unarmed” against unemployment, which the incoming European Commission should see as the major challenge it faces, Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Friday.

“We are unarmed against the true emergency of our times, which in Italy and other eurozone countries is unemployment,” Conte said at an event here to mark the centenary of the International Labour Organisation.

“This is the challenge that the next European Commission must rise to.

“I hope that the new European institutions, the new Commission and the new Parliament, give priority to decent work and centre on this,” he added.

–IANS/AKI

vd