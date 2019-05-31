Unesco condemns TV reporter’s killing in Chad

Paris, June 4 (IANS/AKI) United Nations cultural organisation Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay on Monday deplored the killing of television cameraman Obed Nangbatna in Chad last week an attack reportedly staged by Boko Haram jihadists.

“I condemn the killing of Obed Nangbatna,” she said, urging improved security for reporters who are covering conflicts.

“Journalists covering conflict zones face high risks of injury or death. To improve their safety, it is essential that safety protocols designed for their protection be fully respected,” Azoulay added.

Nangbatna, a reporter for public broadcaster Tele Tchad, was fatally wounded on May 25 when the military convoy he was accompanying hit a landmine. The blast also claimed the lives of four soldiers.

–IANS/AKI

vd