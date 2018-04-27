Unesco urges probe in Palestinian journalist’s killing

Paris, April 30 (IANS/AKI) United Nations cultural organisation Unesco on Monday urged an investigation of the killing of Palestinian radio reporter Ahmed Abu Hussein, who died last week from gunshot wounds he received in Gaza on April 13.

“I condemn the killing of Ahmed Abu Hussein.

“I trust that the authorities will investigate this crime. Journalists must not fear for their lives as they carry out their work, which is essential to democracy and rule of law,” said Unesco Director General Audrey Azoulay.

Abu Hussein, a journalist for the Gaza-based community radio, Sawt al-Shaab, was shot in the abdomen in northern Gaza while he was covering protests in the city of Jabalia, according to news reports citing Gazan Health Ministry officials.

He was the second journalist to die from injuries sustained while covering the protests in Gaza that began on March 30 over Israel’s refusal to allow Palestinian refugees to return to their pre-1948 homes, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists watchdog.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during the protests and hundreds wounded.

At least seven Palestinian journalists were injured while covering protests in the Gaza Strip on Friday as the Israel Defense Forces used tear gas and fired live rounds to try to disperse protesters, the CPJ reported, citing the Palestinian Journalist Syndicate and three journalists the CPJ said it interviewed.

A total 18 journalists have been killed in the Palestinian territories since 1992, according to the CPJ.

