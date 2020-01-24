‘Unfair Tournament’ kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Adidas kicked off the first-of-its-kind “Unfair Tournament” at Adidas The Base in New Delhi. The tournament will be held on January 25 and 26.

Featuring the potent ‘Red Bib’ rule, where every scorer sporting the bib will get 2 goals instead of 1 thereby winning an unfair advantage.

“The ‘Unfair’ name of the tournament comes from the unfair advantage which the newly launched Predator boots offer to players via its special ‘Demonskin’, a feature which offers an additional spin to the ball – a feature never seen before on a football boot,” Adidas said in a release.

Footballer Robin Singh conducted a master class with the teams to highlight the nuances of the boot and its relevance. While addressing the young football enthusiasts, he also spoke of how they should be prepared for any unfair circumstances in their sporting careers. Robin said “There will be times when the sport will prove ‘unfair’ and yet we must overcome these challenges. adidas’ ‘Unfair Tournament’ provides an interesting and unique platform to play with different rules. I am extremely happy to be a part of this transformational culture that challenges mindsets.”

Speaking on the occasion, Adidas India senior marketing director Manish Sapra said, “With the Unfair Tournament, we continue to invest in sports at the grassroots. This is a key part of our football strategy in India and it’s great to see this level of participation across the 3 cities.”

The Delhi leg saw more than 3000 participants across age categories from top school and college teams of the city. The tournament will also be held in Bengaluru on February 1 and 2 and in Mumbai on February 8 and 9. Adidas expects the participation of over 10,000 players from schools and colleges in various age groups.

–IANS

rkm/bg