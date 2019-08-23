‘Unfit govt, unfit economy’: Congress mocks Modi in tweets

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) After criticising the government’s handling of the economy and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) transferring it a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, the Congress on Thursday again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a series of sarcastic tweets over the fall of the rupee and slowdown in growth.

“India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group) has revised India’s FY20 GDP growth to 6.7% (six-year low) from its earlier forecast of 7.3%. It expects FY20 to be third consecutive year of subdued growth,” according to a Congress party tweet.

“After looting the RBI, the least this govt can do is inform taxpayers how their money will be used. Unfortunately asking BJP to be transparent is like asking BJP to fix the economy – Impossible. #UnfitGovtUnfitEconomy,” said another tweet on the party’s social media handle. The reference was to the ‘Fit India’ movement he launched on Thurssday on National Sports Day, as announced on his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme to spread awareness on fitness and staying healthy.

The tweet was accompanied by a meme that depicted a change in the RBI seal with the image of the tiger being replaced by a dinosaur skeleton to drive home the point that the current policies would make the central bank extinct.

Another meme posted by the party showed Modi crushing the rupee with his yoga posture. The meme was accompanied by a Hindi couplet criticising Modi.

“The rupee is breathless, see the magic of Saheb. The rupee is down while the Saheb is up, condition has deteriorated,” the party

The Indian rupee on Thursday opened lower against the US dollar at Rs 71.90. It depreciated further to Rs 71.95.

The party on Tuesday asked the government to issue a white paper on the economy within seven days.

“The Indian rupee has lost 4 per cent of its value and is currently Asia’s worst performing currency,” Congress leader Anand Sharma had said in a press conference.

–IANS

aks/vd