Unforgettable experience: Sonakshi on meeting soldiers

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha says certain experiences become a part of who you are and calls the time that she spent with soldiers in Bhuj an “unforgettable” one.

“Volleying some with the soldiers. Thanks for this amazing opportunity. Sports girl for life, volleyball, Jai Jawaan, Bhuj, Punjab Regiment, Army camp,” Sonakshi, who was there to shoot for a news channel, tweeted on Saturday.

“Certain experiences just become a part of who you are. Will never forget the time I spent with our amazing soldiers, tried some of the things they do, made them smile and left with an unforgettable experience,” she added.

Sonakshi had featured in “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty” that presented the story of Virat Bakshi (played by actor Akshay Kumar), Captain in D.I.A., a secret wing of Indian Army.

Meanwhile, she will be seen in “Kalank”. Conceptualised by Karan Johar and his late father Yash Johar almost 15 years ago, “Kalank” is an epic drama set in the 1940s.

–IANS

nv/nn/vm