UNFPA sexual harassment case: Complainant writes to Modi

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS) Prashanti Tiwari, the activist and architect of globally acknowledged Bandhan Tod strategy against child marriage, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her in getting justice in her complaint against UNFPA India Representative Diego Palacios.

Tiwari ,a former United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) contractor in Bihar, has accused Diego Palacios of sexual harassment and abuse. The Bihar police registered a criminal case against the accused in February 2018.

However, the police investigation has not progressed much as Tiwari has alleged that UNFPA is stalling the case.

Tiwari told IANS on Thursday that she has pleaded with PM to help her in ensuring a fair criminal trial, which she alleges is continuously being influenced by senior UN officials in India and in New York.

“Senior UN officials still use their influence to seek confidential information on her case from Bihar police officials,” she said, alleging that they are trying to quash her criminal complaint.–IANS

ik/prs/sed