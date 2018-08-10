UNGA President-Elect, Modi seek stronger action on global challenges

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the need for stronger UN action on major global challenges including terrorism, UN reform and climate change, according to an official release.

Espinosa Garcés called on Modi on Friday and shared her priorities for the upcoming session of the UNGA.

Modi also congratulated her for being elected to the post of President of the 73rd UN General Assembly and assured her of India’s full and constructive cooperation in discharging her responsibilities.

