Unidentified suspects torch former MLA’s car in MP

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), April 29 (IANS) Former MLA and Independent candidate Kishore Samreete’s car was torched by unidentified suspects in the Naxal-affected area of Lanji in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat parliamentary constituency late on Sunday night.

Samreete told IANS that while returning from campaigning in Lanji last on Sunday night, he stopped at Choriya village to offer prayers at a local temple when 18-20 people surrounded his Pajero car and set it on fire.

The former MLA and his companions had to walk several kilometres to report the incident at a police station in Lanji at 5.30 a.m.

Balaghat District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari confirmed the incident and said the police was investigating it.

Samreete is known for his controversial statements. He recently made news when he sought monetary help, as well as a bank loan, from the Election Commission to contest elections.

Six constituencies, including the Naxal hotbed of Balaghat, in Madhya Pradesh are voting in the fourth phase on Monday. Voting in the Naxal-affected Assembly areas of Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada will end at 4 p.m., but will continue till 6 p.m. elsewhere.

–IANS

