Union AYUSH Minister leads in North Goa by 11,587 votes

Panaji, May 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State for AYUSH and sitting BJP MP is leading against his nearest rival state Congress President Girish Chodankar by 11,587 votes from North Goa at the end of the first round of counting, election officials said.

In the South Goa Lok Sabha, former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha polled 48,778 votes against 38,770 votes received by his BJP rival and sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar.

In counting for the four Assembly bypolls, the Congress is leading from the Mapusa and Panaji constituencies, while the BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are ahead in the Mandrem and Shiroda Assembly seats respectively.

–IANS

