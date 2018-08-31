Union Minister Athawale backs Hardik’s quota demand

Gandhinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale said on Friday he supported reservations for the Patidars in Gujarat and offered to mediate between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel.

Athawale, whose Republican Party of India is an ally in the NDA Government, told reporters here that “my party firmly supports the reservation demand of the Patels in Gujarat, Marathas in Maharashtra, Jats in Haryana, and Gurjars in Rajasthan”.

“In the past, I have put up these demands to the central government. Once again, I will do that.”

Asked if he would meet Hardik Patel, who is on a fast at his residence for the past six days in support of his demands, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said: “I have not met him so far, just shook hands once but that has no meaning. I will try to contact him and may meet him.”

–IANS

desai/tsb/vm