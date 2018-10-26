Union Minister praises Bengal for utilisation of funds under AYUSH Mission

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday received plaudits from Union Minister Shripad Naik for doing a “very good job” in developing the infrastructure and promoting healthcare and education under the National Ayush Mission(NAM) scheme.

Naik, the Union Minister of State for AYUSH, said Bengal was able to utilise Rs 71.64-crore fund provided under the scheme.

“Under NAM, the state of West Bengal has been provided Rs 71.64 crore since 2014-15. The West Bengal government has done very good job in improving the infrastructure and developing other aspects of AYUSH education and healthcare by utilising funds provided under NAM,” he said while laying the foundation stone of a girls’ hostel in National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH) here.

He requested the state authorities to give “focused attention to utilisation of central funds”, so that the Ministry of AYUSH could provide more assistance for further development and promotion of AYUSH in the state.

“I would urge the state government to give attention to the administrative setup of AYUSH Directorate and the state medicinal plant board for result-oriented outcome of different components under NAM,” the Minister said.

–IANS

