Union ministers’ J&K visit continues on day 2

Jammu, Jan 19 (IANS) Continuing with its public outreach program across Jammu & Kashmir, nine Union ministers visited nine places areas across Jammu region on Sunday.

Union minister Smriti Irani went to Katra, Mahendranath Pandey visited Dhanshal, Arjun Ram Meghwal visited Kathua, G. Muralidharan also visited Kathua, while Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal did their public outreach programmes in Jammu.

These apart, Union minister Jitendra Singh visited Udhampur, R.K. Dodha and Ashwini Choubey visited Samba.

This was the second day of a week-long tour of 36 Union ministers who are to visit 60 locations across Jammu & Kashmir as the part of Centre’s public outreach initiative after the revocation of Article 370.

The ministers are travelling to J&K in batches and meeting government officials. They are holding public contact programmes to apprise the people about different schemes of the central government.

–IANS

