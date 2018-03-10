Union Ministers, Niti Ayog discuss development of 13 Bihar districts

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Union Ministers from Bihar on Wednesday held discussion with NITI Ayog officials for transformation of 13 districts in the state, which were among 115 classified districts in the country lagging in specific social parameters.

The Central government has appointed 13 officials, who will in consultation with officials from the state will prepare a roadmap for development of the 13 districts, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan told reporters here.

R.K Singh, Giriraj Singh, and Ram Kripal Yadav are other Union Ministers from the state, who have been tasked with the transformation project.

The sectors where we have to bring transformation are health, education besides basic infrastructure, said R.K. Singh, who holds power portfolio.

These minister will hold discussion with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for development of these 13 districts, Paswan added.

