Union Station revitalization to be completed by 2019

It seems as though work at Union Station has been going on forever with no end in sight. Now Union Station revitalization is expected to be completed by 2019. It may be recalled that the project was at one time expected to wrap up in 2015.

Many commuters have complained about debris, loose concrete and other hazards for years and just last month, concrete fell from the ceiling and seriously injured a 24-year-old woman.

In a statement the City said: “When complete the revitalization of Union Station will double the pedestrian capacity, restore important heritage elements, and transform Union Station into a major destination for shopping, dining and community gathering.

The Union Station Revitalization project is one of the most complicated construction projects in the country, wedged into one of the most congested parts of Toronto, and taking place while maintaining one of the busiest commuter hubs in North America.” -CINEWS