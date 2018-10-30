Universitario de Deportes beat Sporting Cristal in Peruvian league play

Lima, Oct 31 (IANS) Universitario de Deportes edged Sporting Cristal 2-1 in the 11th round of play in the Peruvian league’s Clausura football tournament.

Sporting Cristal’s Marcos Lopez scored the first goal 12 minutes into Tuesday’s match, but Universitario de Deportes evened it at 1-1 on a goal by Panamanian Alberto Quintero in the 21st minute, reports Efe.

Argentine German Denis gave Universitario the lead on a penalty kick in the 34th minute.

The match was a battle between clubs led by the league’s two Chilean managers — Nicolas Cordova, of Universitario and Mario Salas of Sporting Cristal.

Universitario is now in fourth place in the standings with 20 points, just four back of league leader Ayacucho, which claimed the top spot with a 3-2 win over Sport Boys.

Sporting Cristal is in sixth place with 14 points.

Argentine Emanuel Herrera of Sporting Cristal is the league’s leading scorer with 32 goals.

–IANS

gau/bg