Unnao rape case: CBI detains accused BJP legislator

Lucknow, April 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been accused with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl, officials said.

He has been taken to the CBI office here where he is currently being interrogated.

However, Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Unnao, has yet not been arrested.

The girl tried to set herself on fire outside the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday, claiming inaction in the gang rape case.

Later on Sunday, her father was picked up by police and allegedly roughed up by Senger’s brother Atul Singh and his aides after which he died.

The incident has triggered a political storm and public outrage in the state.

