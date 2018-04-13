Unnao rape case: Sengar’s brother, associates sent to 4 days CBI custody

New Delhi/Lucknow, April 17 (IANS) A special CBI court sent, to four days police custody, the five arrested accused in the Unnao minor rape case including prime accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother Atul Sengar, officials said.

A CBI official said: “The court has given four day police custody of five arrested accused including Atul Sengar, Bauaa, Vineet, Sonu and Shalu earlier arrested in the case.”

An agency official said in Delhi that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought the five arrested accused in the Unnao rape case to its Lucknow branch for further questioning.

According to the CBI officials, the Bangarmau legislator’s brother was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on April 10, while his associates were arrested on April 9, after the victim’s father – whom they had brutally thrashed while in police custody – died.

The CBI action came in the wake of the four cases it registered in the rape case following a request to the Central government from the Uttar Pradesh government.

In the first FIR, the CBI named Sengar and Shashi Singh, a woman who allegedly took the rape victim to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s house. The CBI had arrested the BJP MLA after day-long questioning on Saturday. A court has sent him to the seven-day CBI custody.

The second FIR is against four of Sengar’s accomplices — Vineet, Baua, Shailu and Sonu — on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The third one is a cross FIR filed by Atul Sengar, who claimed that he was attacked by the victim’s father.

The CBI registered the fourth case against Shashi Singh’s son Shubham on Tuesday, an official said.

On Saturday, the CBI has arrested the BJP MLA on basis of a SIT preliminary report. He was sent to seven days CBI custody by a court. His aide, Shashi Singh, who is accused of taking the victim to the lawmaker, was also arrested on Sunday and sent to four days police custody.

The victim tried to set herself ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on April 8, claiming inaction in the rape case that took place in 2017.

Later the same day, her father was picked up by the police and allegedly roughed up by Atul Sengar and his aides, following which he died.

