Unnao rape: Vicim’s statement recorded before magistrate

Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) A written statement of the Unnao rape victim was recorded before a special CBI magistrate here on Monday, an official said.

The victim, along with her mother, was brought to the court amid tight security where her written statement was recorded, under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, by Magistrate Sapna Tripathi, the official said.

The victim has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bangarmau legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her after which she had been running from pillar to post to get her complaint lodged but to no avail. She tried to set herself on fire near the Chief Minister’s residence on April 8 after which her father was picked up by police and beaten up by them, Sengar’s brother and his aides. He later died in custody due to injuries inflicted on him.

Sengar was arrested on basis of a SIT preliminary report. He was presented before a remand magistrate on Saturday and sent to seven days Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. His aide, Shashi Singh, who is accused of taking the victim to the lawmaker, was also arrested on Sunday and sent to four days police custody.

The agency is also probing the complicity of doctors at the Unnao district hospital in the matter and are learnt to have recorded statements of the doctors who treated the father of the girl first and then later conducted his post-mortem. They are trying to ascertain, sources told IANS, on whether they were under pressure or lure by either the administration or the MLA or his aides in the matter.

Police records of the legislator, his aides has also been sought by the CBI, which was handed over the case by the state government after huge public outrage and media outcry. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that no body, however might he may be, will be let off in this case and the guilty will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, after recording the statement, the victim told media persons that she was satisfied with the CBI probe so far and hopeful now that justice would be done.

